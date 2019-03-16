Wokingham Festival adds prog and classic rock day

Wokingham Festival has added a prog and classic rock day this year which will see the likes of Kepler Ten, The Paradox Twin, Martin Turner, Flutatious and more play.

The addition of the new days came from involvement with White Star and Magick Eye Records' Chris Hillman and festival organiser Stan Hetherington.

"I’ve been to Stan’s Wokingham Festival in the past and have always been impressed with the very good organisation and atmosphere," Hillman told Prog. "I was therefore more than happy to accept when Stan asked me if if I’d help him create a new extra day for the festival this year featuring some of our artists. It's wonderful to be involved with the event!"

Adds Hetherington: "It’s great to have respected and growing record labels such as White Star Records based in Wokingham. To be able to work with Chris and the team there to create a new day at the festival featuring some of their artists with other rock and prog acts that have appeared at the WMC previously is very exciting."

Wokingham Festival takes place on the August Bank Holiday weekend of 24-26. The prog day will be Monday 26. Tickets for the prog day are priced at £12 in advance or £15 on the day and are available here.

