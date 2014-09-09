Trending

Within Temptation have a festival announcement for 2015

Sharon reveals all

Just when you think festival hubbub has died down, Within Temptation's Sharon den Adel has some news for you all...

That’s right, folks! Within Temptation are returning to Bloodstock after a decade-long break to headline the Saturday night. And who is joining them as special guests? ONLY THE METAL HAMMER COVER STARS OPETH!

Opeth just landed a #14 album in the UK charts with Pale Communion and seeing those songs performed at Catton Hall is going to be a treat for prog metal fans everywhere.

With a shedload more bands to be revealed, you can order your tickets for Bloodstock 2015 now.