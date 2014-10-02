Within Temptation detail Let Us Burn

Dutch symphonic metal outfit Within Temptation will launch a live CD/DVD and Blu-ray package next month.

Let Us Burn – Elements & Hydra Live In Concert features two of the band’s live gigs: their 15th birthday Elements concert from Antwerp in 2012, and the final night of their Hydra European tour in Amsterdam earlier this year.

It will be released on four formats – DVD and 2CD, Blu-ray and 2CD, 2CD and digitally.

Frontwoman Sharon Den Adel recently announced the band were lined up to play Bloodstock 2015 – their first appearance at the event in 10 years.

She said: “When we played there for the first time, it was still indoors. The festival has grown so much and I think we’ve also grown throughout the years. So meeting up after 10 years is really something we’re looking forward to. iIt’s going to be a cool weekend.”

Let Us Burn – Elements & Hydra Live In Concert launches on November 14 via Within Temptation Recordings and is currently available to pre-order.

Tracklist

CD1 Elements

Iron 2. In The Middle Of The Night 3. Faster 4. Fire And Ice 5. Our Solemn Hour 6. Stand My Ground 7. Angels 8. Sanctuary Intro 9. The Last Dance 10. Say My name 11. Candles 12. Sinead 13. The Promise 14. Mother Earth 15. Ice Queen 16. Stairway To The Skies

CD2 Hydra