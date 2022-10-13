Witch Fever bare their teeth on fierce, riff-heavy new single Beauty And Grace

Witch Fever have dropped a hard-hitting new single, Beauty And Grace, lifted from their forthcoming album, Congregation, set to arrive on October 21 via Sony's Music For Nations.

Beauty And Grace sees the quartet of Manchester doom punks erupt into a thunderstorm of riff-heavy rage, while taking aim at the unattainable and oppressive standards set for womxn.

Speaking of the track, vocalist Amy Walpole explains, "Beauty and Grace ended up being the dark horse of the record! Before we went into the studio it wasn’t one of our faves but [producer/Pigs x 7 guitarist] Sam [Grant] really brought it out of its shell!

"The song is about pushing back against oppressive feminine beauty standards whilst also finding a place for femininity that you enjoy and makes you feel powerful"

"Femininity is not a weakness, as much as society may tell you it is! If it empowers you and brings you joy it’s a strength!”.

Of the creative process behind the album, the vocalist adds: “As our first album we’re really excited to just get it out there. We feel that it’s a step above what we’ve done before as we had a chance to experiment with sound and structure. It was our first opportunity to explore writing a body of work which was challenging but has been so rewarding!

“It pushed our creative process because we also had to think about the songs sitting side by side on an album! We tried to break out of what makes a typical ‘witch fever’ song whilst still being true to what makes our sound what it is.”

Later this month, Witch Fever will be playing a short-run of shows to celebrate the release of their album, with dates in Brighton (Resident, October 21), London (Rough Trade East, October 22), Leeds (Crash Records, October 24), and Manchester (Yes, October 25), with a second London show upcoming at The Victoria in Dalston on November 15.

Watch the lyric video for Beauty And Grace below:

Congregation tracklist:

01. Blessed Be Thy

02. Beauty and Grace

03. At The Core

04. Congregation

05. Deadlights

06. Market

07. I Saw You Dancing

08. Snare

09. Bloom

10. Sour

11. Bloodlust

12. Slow Burn

13. 12

(Image credit: Sony's Music For Nations)