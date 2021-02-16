Wire's Graham Lewis teams up with poet Ted Milton for avant garde project Elegiac

Elegiac is the new collaborative avant-garde project of Wire's Edvard Graham Lewis and poet Ted Milton (Blurt). The pair have joined forces, alongside sound artist Sam Brittion, who mixed the their debut self-titled album, which is due out March 26th via Upp Records.

The project have streamed their debut single Vous Est Ici, which is available online now, and you can listen to below, as well as check out the new artwork and tracklisting for the debut album.

Milton is a prolific poet, with several volumes under his belt, as well as an avant-garde puppeteer. Yet he's probably best known as vocalist/saxophonist with psycho-funk afro punk fake no-wave pogo jazz trio Blurt. Milton's group has produced an impressive string of albums, not to mention his numerous solo recordings.



Meanwhile, Edvard Graham Lewis has a history of strong solo releases, both under his own name and as He Said. And of course, as bassist, lyricist and sometime vocalist with post punk innovators Wire, he's been responsible for numerous landmark releases, from 1977's Pink Flag, to 2003's Send, to 2020's Mind Hive.



The project began life as a one off joint composition, proved to be such a fruitful exercise it soon developed into a stream of new work. The album has been arranged and mixed by electronic composer and sound artist Sam Britton.

Pre-order Elegiac.

Elegiac: Elegiac

1. Vous Et Ici

2. So Far

3. Pelican House

4. The Daffodil Women

5. The Swish

6. Boat

7. One Two

8. He Folds

9. Ian's Gone

10. Vancouver Slim