Wire announce new album Mind Hive - watch video for Cactused

Wire have announced their return by revealing a new album and sharing a video for its first single.

Mind Hive will launch on January 24 through the band’s own Pinkflag label and follows 2017’s Silver/Lead.

The video for the first single from the album is Cactused, with the promo featuring footage from Graham Duff’s upcoming career-spanning documentary about the band titled People In A Film which is expected to be released in the spring of next year.

Cactused is described as one of “Mind Hive’s resoundingly pop moments. Colin Newman’s vocal is wide-eyed and wired, with Graham Lewis’ smooth backing vocals thickening the plot.

“Matthew Simms’ effects-heavy guitar work creates a bright web of noise, with the song’s stop/start moments providing a series of precise energy bursts.”

Check out the video for Cactused below along with a teaser for the documentary.

Wire will embark on a UK tour early next year before heading across the Atlantic for a run of North American shows in March.

They’ll then return to London on May 21 for a set at the Islington Assembly Hall.

Wire: Mind Hive

1. Be Like Them

2. Cactused

3. Primed and Ready

4. Off The Beach

5. Unrepentant

6. Shadows

7. Oklahoma

8. Hung

9. Humming

Wire 2020 tour dates

Jan 27: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Jan 28: Manchester Band On The Wall

Jan 29: Birmingham Hare & Hounds, UK

Jan 30: Glasgow The Garage G2, UK

Jan 31: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Feb 01: Brighton Chalk, UK

Mar 03: Minneapolis Fine Line, MN

Mar 04: Chicago Metro, IL

Mar 06: Nashville Mercy Lounge, TN

Mar 07: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA

Mar 09: Washington Union Stage, DC

Mar 10: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Mar 11: Brooklyn Music Hall Of Williamsburg, NY

Mar 12: Brooklyn Music Hall Of Williamsburg, NY

Mar 13: Boston Sinclair, MA

Mar 14: Ottawa Bronson Centre, ON

Mar 15: Toronto Great Hall, ON

May 21: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK