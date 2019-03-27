Winter's End announce stage times

Winter's End Festival has announced stage times for this year's event, which takes place at Chepstow Drill Hall from April 4-7. It features the very first UK performance from Dutch proggers Kayak, along with fellow headliners Threshold and RPWL.

"We are delighted that this third Winter's End has been well supported by UK prog fans despite the huge number of other events this spring," porganiser Stephen Lambe told Prog. "This is a great opportunity to see some great overseas bands, in particular the first ever performance anywhere by Cyril from Germany, featuring Marek Arnold, a great friend of our festivals, and a very rare chance to see Dutch legends Kayak."

Thursday

Doors 7pm

The Lizzy Legacy - Thin Lizzy Tribute - 7.45 - 8.45

All The best Freaks - Fish-era Marillion tribute - 9.15 to 10.45

Friday

Doors 6.30pm

Aaron Brooks (USA) 7.20 - 7.50

Midnight Sun (UK) 8.10 to 9.00

RPWL (Germany) 9.20 - 11.20

Saturday

Doors 12 noon

Exploring Birdsong (UK) 12.30 to 1.30

Weendo (France) 1.50 to 3.00

Cyril (Germany) 3.50 to 5

Abel Ganz (UK) 6.20 to 7.50

Threshold (UK) 9.30 to 11.15

Sunday

Doors 12 noon

L’Anima (UK/Spain) 12.30 to 1.30

Crystal Palace (Germany) 1.50 to 2.50

Godsticks (UK) 3.40 to 4.40

Zio (UK / Italy) 6.00 to 7.15

Kayak (Netherlands) 9.00 to 11.00

As usual, all timings are subject to change on the night.