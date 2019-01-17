Winter's and Summer's End announce pre-show events

The organisers of Winter's and Summer's End progressive rock festivals have announced the live acts for the pre-event evenings which now traditional predate the festival on the Thursday night.

Winter's End takes place this April between 5-7 at Chepstow Drill Hall, and will be headlined by Kayak, Threshold and RPWL. However the Thursday evening pre-party will feature performances from Fish-era Marillion tribute act All The Best Freaks, and Thin Lizzy tribute act Thin Lizzy Legacy, who feature Credo frontman Mark Colton and Multi-Storey's Aedan & Jordan Neale.

Tickets are priced at£12, or £10 to anyone with a 3 day ticket to the main festival and are available here.

Summer's End takes place between October 3-6, also at Chepstow Drill Hall, and will feature Phideaux, Wobbler, District 97 and more. The Thursday evening will feature Genesis tribute act G2, who feature Piers de Lavison from Grey Lady Down. They will be the only act on the night, for which tickets cost £16 and £14 to anyone with a 3 day ticket to the main festival, and are available here.

The organisers also point out that they will be in touch with anyone who's bought a Thursday ticket at a higher price to sort that out.