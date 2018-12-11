District 97, Wobbler, Phideaux and more lined up for Summer's End 2019

US prog rockers District 97, Sweden's Wobbler and American progger Phideaux are all lined-up for Summer's End Festival next year. The fifteenth Summer's End takes place at Chepstow Drill Hall between October 4-6.

The full list of bands who will appear is:

District 97 (USA)

Wobbler (Sweden)

Collage (Poland)

Hasse Froberg And Musical Companion (Sweden)

Phideaux (USA)

Comedy Of Errors (UK)

Lesoir (Netherlands)

Mayra Orchestra (Netherlands)

The Windmill (Norway)

Talitha Rise (UK)

The Far Meadow (UK)

The Kentish Spires (UK)

“For our fifteenth edition, Lambsie and I believe that we have created an international line up of the highest quality, once again giving people the opportunity to see bands that they would simply not be able to experience anywhere else in the UK," festival organiser Huw-Lloyd Jones told Prog.

Weekend tickets are on sale from the Summer's End website. These include Sponsor 3-day (Friday to Sunday) tickets (including a T-shirt) £115 and standard 3-day (Friday and Sunday) weekend tickets: £95.

A stand-alone Thursday night show and ticket details will be announced shortly.