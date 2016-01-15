Winery Dogs issue cover of Bowie's Moonage Daydream

The Winery Dogs have released a cover version of David Bowie’s Moonage Daydream in honour of the late star.

The track – can be streamed below – was being kept back by the band for use as a future bonus track on an upcoming Winery Dogs release, but they opted to issue it now after Bowie’s death from cancer this week at the age of 69.

Drummer Mike Portnoy says: “Just thinking of all the ways David Bowie’s music affected my life for the past 45 years when I began listening to him. I loved the song Memory Of A Free Festival when my dad introduced me to it when it was released. I was about three years old.

”The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars to this day is still in my top five albums of all time. An absolute masterpiece from the opening of Five Years to the closing of Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide.

“I don’t think many people ever caught this, but look at the shirt I am wearing on the cover of The Winery Dogs’ first album. Yep, Ziggy Stardust is right there with me, Billy Sheehan and Richie Kotzen. And one of the unreleased covers we recorded during that first session was Moonage Daydream.

“Thank you, David Bowie, for being a part of my entire life. Your music and memory will live with me and millions of your fans forever.”

The Winery Dogs’ second album Hot Streak was released last year. They play four UK dates next month as part of a world tour.