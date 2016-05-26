Winery Dogs in Captain Love video

A still from The Winery Dogs' Captain Love video

The Winery Dogs have released a video for their upcoming single Captain Love.

It’ll be released on June 3 and is taken from the supergroup’s second album Hot Streak, released last year.

The video was directed by Vicente Cordero and features live footage captured at the Arcada Theater in St Charles, Illinois, last October.

Richie Kotzen, Billy Sheehan and Mike Portnoy are on tour in South America before a string of European dates and a return to North America in June and July.

May 27: Santiago Teatro Cariola, Chile

May 28: Arroyo Dulce Teatro Vorterix, Agentina

May 31: Mexico City El Plaza Condesa, Mexico

Jun 02: Guadalajara C3 Stage, Mexico

Jun 03: Monterrey Cafe Iguana, Mexico

Jun 11: Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 13: Bochum Matrix, Germany

Jun 14: Milan Market Sound, Italy

Jun 16: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 25: Hinckley Grand Casino Amphitheater, MN

Jun 28: Eau Claire State Theater, WI

Jun 29: Ashwaubenon Green Bay Distillery, WI

Jun 30: Saint Charles Arcadia Theater, IL

Jul 02: Hazard The Forum, KY

Jul 03: Sterling Heights Stars & Stripes, MI

Jul 05: Buffalo Tralf Music Hall, NY

Jul 08: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Jul 09: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Jul 10: San Antonio Alamo, TX