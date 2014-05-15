Win tickets to an exclusive Led Zeppelin playback in London

TeamRock.com are offering you the chance to attend an exclusive playback of rare and unreleased Led Zeppelin material at HMV’s Oxford Street store in London on May 23rd.

The event will be introduced by Classic Rock Magazine Radio show host Nicky Horne and all attendees will be played a total of eight rare and unreleased tracks from the companion discs of the upcoming deluxe editions of Led Zeppelin I, II and III

For a chance to win, simply head over to teamrockradio.com and answer one none-too-tricky Zeppelin-related question.

The deluxe editions of Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II and Led Zeppelin III, remastered by guitarist Jimmy Page, will be released on June 3.