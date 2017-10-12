Win! Motorpsycho tickets and merch

Motorpsycho recently released their new album The Tower and are currently on tour. They are playing only one UK date on this tour, at London’s Islington Academy on October 23.

We have two pairs of tickets to give away that also include a T-shirt and a CD copy of The Tower.

Win Motorcycle tickets and goodies!

For your chance to win, just answer the following question. Please email your answer to prog@futurenet.com with the subject ‘Motorpsycho comp’ by end of play October 17.

Where are Motorpsycho from?

a) Sweden

b) Iceland

c) Norway