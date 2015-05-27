Win Bill Bailey Tour Tickets!

Comedian and prog aficionado Bill Bailey is returning to London with a new stand-up show ‘Limboland’ this December, and we have two pairs of tickets to give away!

Bill Bailey will play two nights at the Eventim Apollo London in Hammersmith on December 8 and 9 before he hits the West End for a full tour running from December through to January. ‘Limboland’ has all the wit of Bailey’s trademark humour, as he examines the gap between how we imagine our lives to be and how they really are, including tales of holidays gone wrong and a delightfully downbeat version of Happy Birthday.

We have two pairs of tickets to give away, one for December 8 and one for December 9. For your chance to win, enter here!

For a glimpse at the glorious Bailey in action, watch his hilarious speech below at the 2014 Progressive Music Awards, where he presented Peter Gabriel with the biggest award of the night, the Prog God.