Win Andy Tillison house concert at Celebr8.3

Those who attend this weekend's last-ever Celebr8 prog festival could win a unique prize: a house concert performed by Andy Tillison.

He’s offering the chance to deliver a set of Tangent classics at the winner’s home – or allow them to take a small group of friends to his studio and see him perform there.

The prize is part of a raffle and auction designed to help raise funds for future House Of Progression live events, as promoter Jon ‘Twang’ Patrick turns his thoughts to the future after deciding to end the Celebr8 series.

A statement says: “The Tangent’s auction offering will be a private Andy Tillison solo show here at Tangent HQ, for you and up to six friends. See him in his own habitat with all his gear and hear your favourite Tangent songs in a set designed just for you.

“Alternatively, Andy will play a private concert for you and your guests in the comfort of your own home, if you can provide travel expenses – and you have good neighbours.”

Tillison is planning more house concerts in the near future, with details to be revealed in due course.

Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that Prog editor Jerry Ewing will compere Saturday’s proceedings at Celebr8.3, which takes place at London’s Islington Assembly Hall tomorrow and Sunday.

Some day tickets remain on sale via The Merch Desk. Find out more at www.celebr8live.com.

Saturday bill

The Tangent Anathema (acoustic)

Karmakanic

Thumpermonkey

Twelfth Night

John Mitchell and Kim Seviour (acoustic)

Sunday bill

Frost*

The Fierce & The Dead

Cosmograf

Sanguine Hum

Galahad

Andy Tillison and Matt Stevens (acoustic)