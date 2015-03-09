Wilson offer free download

Wilson have released a free download of their track Hang With The Devil.

Grab your copy via the Detroit outfit’s website as they celebrate signing to Razor & Tie for the launch of their second album. The follow-up to 2013 debut Full Blast Fuckery is expected in the summer.

Frontman Chad Nicefield says: “We wanted to come to all your homes and make your pussy-ass neighbours bang their heads in Hell with us.

“But since we can’t do that we thought we’d give you the gift of a wet willy for your brainhole, and smack you right in the kisser with this tasty nugget of debauchery.”

Wilson are on the road in the UK with Halestorm and Nothing More:

Mar 09: Wolverhampton Civic

Mar 10: London Roundhouse

Mar 12: Southampton Guildhall

Mar 13: Cardiff University Great Hall

Mar 14: Manchester Apollo