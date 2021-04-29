Listen to Willow Smith’s pop-punk banger featuring Blink 182’s Travis Barker

Willow Smith has previously been known for her electronic dance and teen pop sound, but her latest single sees her embracing pop -punk influences, with Blink 182’s Travis Barker for the ride.

Produced by Tyler Cole, Smith’s co-star in The Anxiety, Transparent Soul is the first track to be released from her forthcoming fifth album, which is set for release in summer 2021 via Roc Nation. Featuring scathing lyrics such as “All your little fake friends will sell your secrets for some cash” and “I knew a boy just like you, He's a snake, just like you, Such a fake, just like you” it’s quite a departure for the 20-year-old singer.

“I thought this was a really dope outlet for a new energy I wanted to bring to my music,” says Smith, who says the lyrics were inspired by a quote from a swami, a Hindu teacher who Smith personally knows. “It is said that a saintly person is so pure that he or she acts like a spotless mirror. When we come in the presence of such mirror-like soul, we can see both the beauty and ugliness of our inner life.”

The new single is accompanied by a video filled with perspective manipulation reminiscent of the early ’90s, directed by Dana Trippe . Trippe has previously worked with artists such as Demi Lovato, Kesha and Haim.

Smith, who also plays guitar on the song explains: “I am so grateful for this tune because it was created in such an introspective time (during the first couple months of quarantine). It was the song that proved to me that I needed to let go of the insecurities I had about making a project of this genre.”

Listen to Transparent Soul below: