Wilko movie for DVD release

Julien Temple’s acclaimed movie about Wilko Johnson will be released on DVD in December.

The Ecstasy Of Wilko Johnson was filmed while the subject believed he was dying of cancer, and that he was playing his final shows and recording his last-ever album.

But the intervention of a fan, who’s also a cancer expert, led to innovative medical procedures that saved Johnson’s life – giving the feature an unexpected finale.

The result is described as “a film that confronts our worst nightmares of impending death, confounding expectations and turning them upside down.”

DVD bonuses include Watch With Wilko, which turns the camera on Johnson as he sees his movie for the first time, and an interview with him as he discusses The Rat, one of his own paintings that’s taken on an important presence in his life.

The Ecstasy Of Wilko Johnson, which first arrived in cinemas in July, is released on DVD on December 4 via Cadiz Music.