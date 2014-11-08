Wilko Johnson and Roger Daltrey accept Classic Rock Award

At Tuesday's Classic Rock's Roll of Honour ceremony in Los Angeles, Wilko Johnson and Roger Daltrey's Going Back Home won the coveted Album Of The Year trophy. As the pair were unable to be at the show to collect the award in person, they videoed their acceptance speech. Only problem? We didn't show it.

On a night when most things ran to schedule, we’re not quite sure what happened. A host neglecting to read his cue card? Perhaps. The video operator failing to press the right button at the right time? Who knows? Either way, we got it wrong, and we’d like to apologise.

So here’s the video in full.

Going Back Home was recorded last November, at a time when the guitarist was suffering from pancreatic cancer and wasn’t expect to live more than a few weeks. Johnson is now clear of the illness after the removal of a tumor weighing three kilos, an operation carried out after a fan raised doubts about the original diagnosis. Daltrey is now working on a new album with The Who.