Wilko confirms comeback dates

Wilko Johnson has confirmed his first tour since being given the all-clear from the cancer he thought would kill him.

He’d already announced his first show would be a fundraiser for Addenbrooke’s, the hospital that saved his life last year.

Now he’s added a series of shows that includes a Teenage Cancer Trust benefit show with The Who and several festival appearances.

Wilko last year told how he’d missed news about the success of Going Back Home, his album with Who frontman Roger Daltrey, saying: “I was lying in a bed full of tubes and morphine. I remember people telling me, ’It’s really selling,’ and me going, ‘Really good man,’ – while not really quite aware of what was going on.”

Mar 06: Cambridge Junction

Mar 18: Manchester Ritz

Mar 20: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 26: London Royal Albert Hall – with The Who

Apr 26: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

May 02: Cheltenham Jazz Festival

May 29: Dublin O2 Academy

May 31: Roryfest, Ballyshannon

Jun 06: Lunar Festival, Tamworth-in-Arden

Jul 30: Cambridge Folk Festival