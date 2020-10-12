Who needs AirPods? Save 40% off Cambridge Audio's Melomania 1 wireless earbuds today

We spend a fair wedge of our time bigging up Apple’s AirPods. And rightly so – if you live your life on the move, not only do they sound great and offer handy voice control for changing tracks and checking the weather, but their Active Noise Cancelling tech is perfect for drowning out the world.

But AirPods don’t come cheap and not everyone is an Apple fan. Thankfully there are alternatives out there offering some of the same features, but for a fraction of the price.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 wireless earbuds are a perfect example. They deliver great battery life – 9 hours on their own, plus an extra 36 hours courtesy of the rechargeable case – plus Bluetooth 5.0 for slick syncing and stable connection between the buds and your device.

A pair of 5.8mm drivers handle the serious business of sounding great – delivering punchy, detailed audio – while an IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance means they’ll keep you rocking in the gym, however hard you sweat. It’s no coincidence that they come highly rated in our guide to the best budget wireless headphones.

At launch these buds would have set you back £150, but right now they’re available for just £89.95 at Amazon . Ok, so you don’t get Active Noise Cancelling like the AirPods, but you can’t argue at this price. Amazon Prime Day 2020 might still be a day away, but this is one of the best Prime Day headphones deals we’ve seen so far.