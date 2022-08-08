Whitesnake cancel US and Canada tour as David Coverdale's health issues persist

Whitesnake have cancelled their upcoming North American tour dates with Scorpions. The tour, which is scheduled to begin at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, ON, on August 21, will continue without them.

In a statement, frontman David Coverdale says (opens in new tab), "It is with profound disappointment and a heavy heart that I must announce that Whitesnake will no longer be able to join The Scorpions on their US and Canadian tour due to my continued treatment for a persistent upper respiratory infection that affects my ability to perform. This includes the cancellation of our own headlining shows as well.

"While Whitesnake will no longer be on the tour, the Scorpions will be continuing on. We wish our good friends The Scorpions every success!"

Scorpions released a statement of their own (opens in new tab), saying, "We wanted to let you know that Whitesnake will no longer be joining us on our U.S. and Canadian Rock Believer tour. Nothing is more important than our fans and it was important to us that we keep the shows as scheduled. We wish Whitesnake all the best and look very much forward to seeing you and rocking with you all on tour along with Thundermother."

The news is the latest setback to hit Whitesnake in 2022. Guitarist Reb Beach missed four shows of the band's European tour after falling ill in June, and the band missed a festival show in Spain after drummer Tommy Aldridge also got sick. Coverdale himself was the next to drop, leading to the cancellation of shows in Italy, Austria and Croatia, before the remaining dates of the European schedule were also shelved.

It has not been announced if Whitesnake will be replaced on the Scorpions tour. Full dates below.

Scorpions Rock Believer tour

Aug 21: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 24: Quebec City Centre Videotron, QC

Aug 27: Montreal Bell Center, QC

Aug 30: Detroit Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Sep 01: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

Sep 05: Atlantic City Borgata Casino, NJ

Sep 07: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

Sep 09: Mashantucket Foxwoods Casino, CT

Sep 12: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 14: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Sep 17: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Sep 19: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

Sep 21: Tulsa BOK Arena, OK

Sep 24: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Sep 27: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Sep 29: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 01: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Oct 04: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Oct 07: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Oct 09: Portland Moda Center, OR

Oct 13: Spokane Spokane Arena, WA

Oct 15: Tacoma Tacoma Dome, WA

Oct 18: Oakland Oakland Coliseum, CA

Oct 21: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay, NV

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).