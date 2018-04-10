Whitesnake announce brand new single

Whitesnake are set to release a brand new single, Shut Up & Kiss Me, ahead of their thirteenth album, Flesh & Blood.

Singer David Coverdale recently spoke to radio show Trunk Nation about the new track. “It’s a kick-ass song, you’re gonna love it,” he said. “But there’s some real fun elements paying respecting and nodding to Whitesnake’s past.”

Flesh & Blood will be the band’s first album of original material since 2011’s Forevermore. Sessions for the albums last year were delayed while Coverdale recovered from illness.

"I got that horrible H3 flu, which took me out for, I think, about six weeks before I started to feel like myself again," he said. "It was horrifying. It was that strain of flu that the anti-flu vaccination didn't cover. It was just an evil, evil, evil strain of flu."

Flesh & Blood features the first songwriting co-credits between Coverdale and guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra. The singer says that the album “has all the necessary Whitesnake elements that I need to call it Whitesnake, but with a vibrant, fresh coat of paint."

Flesh & Blood’s release date is yet to be confirmed, though it is reportedly due out before Whitesnake join Foreigner and Jason Bonham on the Juke Box Heroes US tour in June.

Foreigner/Whitesnake/Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience Juke Box Heroes Tour dates:

Jun 15: Darling's Waterfront Pavilion , Bangor, ME

Jun 16: Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY

Jun 19: Lakeview Amphitheater, Syracuse, NY

Jun 20: Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA

Jun 22: Northwell Health at Jones Beach, Wantagh, NY

Jun 23: BB&T Pavilion, Camden, NJ

Jun 26: Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

Jun 27: KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown, PA

Jun 29: Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA

Jun 30: PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

Jul 03: Walnut Creek Amphitheatre, Raleigh, NC

Jul 04: PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

Jul 06: Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN

Jul 07: Verizon Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA

Jul 08: Heritage Park Amphitheatre, Simpsonville, SC

Jul 10: Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Jul 11: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, IL

Jul 13: Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, Noblesville, IN

Jul 15: DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

Jul 17: Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, MO

Jul 18: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO

Jul 20: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, TX

Jul 21: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX

Jul 24: Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

Jul 25: Usana Amphitheater, West Valley City, UT

Jul 27: White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, WA

Jul 28: Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, Ridgefield, WA

Jul 31: Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA

Aug 01: Five Point Amphitheater, Irvine, CA