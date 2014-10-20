While Heaven Wept stream Suspended At Aphelion in full

While Heaven Wept have streamed upcoming album Suspended At Aphelion with Prog, ahead of its official release.

The follow-up to 2011’s Fear Of Infinity will be launched via Nuclear Blast on October 27 in the UK, October 24 in Europe and November 18 in North America.

The release coincides with the band’s 25th anniversary and features guests Victor Arduini and Mark Zonder of Fates Warning, classical guitarist Christopher Ladd and cellist Mark Shuping.

Nuclear Blast say: “Suspended At Aphelion is easily the pinnacle of While Heaven Wept’s recorded output so far, combining the sweeping melodies, dense orchestration, glorious bombast, and heartfelt sincerity they’ve always been known for.

“It sees the band continuing to redefine themselves – defying musical labels and boundaries with their most ambitious, truly progressive release to date.”

Suspended At Aphelion is available for pre-order now.