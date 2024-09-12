"We've vastly improved since our 80s heyday!” Tears For Fears announce very first live album

UK pop prog duo Tears For Fears have announced that they will release their first-ever live album, Songs For A Nervous Planet, through Concord Music on October 25.

As well as a run through the band's best-known songs, Songs For A Nervous Planet also features four brand new studio tracks, Say Goodbye To Mum And Dad, the decidedly prog-friendly Emily Said, Astronaut and new single The Girl That I Call Home, for which the band have just shared the video below.

“My wife Emily has been on at me for years to try and write her a love song," explains guitarist and singer Roland Orzabal of the new single. "So eventually I did it. I was in Hawaii, I took my phone with me and every day I would sing over the backing track, many, many times. But I couldn't for the life of me, think of a title. Then one night, I went to bed and I did that thing where we ask the universe, ‘please gimme a hand, gimme, a really good title.’ I woke up the next morning with The Girl That I Call Home. And my wife loves it.” "

"We decided to film the live show last year," adds bassist and singer Curt Smith of the band's first live album. "I think a lot of people don't know that we are a good live band, actually! They see a duo, and they think it's going to be two people with a couple of keyboards and a bunch of backing tapes, and that'll be it. Over the years, we've vastly improved since our heyday back in the Eighties.”

"We’ve never released an official live album, so you could say this is an album forty years in the making," Orzabal continues.

At the same time the band will release Tears For Fears Live (A Tipping Point Film), a concert film shot and recorded at the scenic FirstBank Amphitheater at Graystone Quarry in Franklin, TN, during their sold-out global Tipping Point Tour Part 2.

The film will be premiering in over 1,100 cinemas worldwide on October 24 and October 26 while tickets go on sale Thursday, September 19. More information can be found here.

Songs For A Nervous Planet will be available as a two-LP vinyl set, a deluxe triple vinyl direct-to-consumer set, on CD and as a digital album. You can see the new artwork and different variant tracklistings below.

Pre-order Songs For A Nervous Planet.

Tears For Fears: Songs For A Nervous Planet

2 CD & DIGITAL

01. Say Goodbye To Mum And Dad *

02. The Girl That I Call Home *

03. Emily Said *

04. Astronaut *

05. No Small Thing

06. Tipping Point

07. Everybody Wants To Rule The World

08. Secret World

09. Sowing The Seeds Of Love

10. Long, Long, Long Time

11. Break The Man

12. My Demons

13. Rivers of Mercy

14. Mad World

15. Suffer The Children

16. Woman In Chains

17. Badman’s Song

18. Pale Shelter

19. Break It Down Again

20. Head Over Heels

21. Change

22. Shout

*New Studio Tracks

2LP SET

Side A

01. Say Goodbye To Mum And Dad *

02. The Girl That I Call Home *

03. Emily Said *

04. Astronaut *

05. Tipping Point

Side B

06. Everybody Wants To Rule The World

07. Sowing The Seeds Of Love

08. Break The Man

09. Mad World

Side C

10. Woman In Chains

11. Badman’s Song

12. Pale Shelter

Side D

13. Break It Down Again

14. Head Over Heels

15. Change

16. Shout

*New Studio Tracks

DELUXE 3LP SET D2C ONLY

Side A

01. Say Goodbye To Mum And Dad *

02. The Girl That I Call Home *

03. Emily Said *

04. Astronaut *

Side B

05. No Small Thing

06. Tipping Point

07. Everybody Wants To Rule The World

08. Secret World

Side C

09. Sowing The Seeds Of Love

10. Long, Long, Long Time

11. Break The Man

12. My Demons

Side D

13. Rivers of Mercy

14. Mad World

15. Suffer The Children

16. Woman In Chains

Side E

17. Bad Man’s Song

18. Pale Shelter

19. Break It Down Again

Side F

20. Head Over Heels

21. Change

22. Shout

*New Studio Tracks