We've just found our favourite vocal cover of Disturbed's Down With The Sickness, like, ever

Over recent years, the Internet and Disturbed's signature anthem Down With The Sickness have developed a kind of special relationship, resulting in countless fans looking to the song as a source of inspiration for weird mash-ups, covers (sometimes performed on children's instruments) and er, strange video medleys of their feline pets dancing erratically.

But amidst the chaos and unconventional appreciation for the nu-metal floor-filler lies some golden nuggets of serious talent.

Noapology vocalist Daria Zaritskaya for example, has recently uploaded her own cover of the song, and it's blown our little minds out off our skulls. Don't believe us? Well, a quick listen of her rendition, which at this time of writing has netted 2.5 million views and a whopping over 400 thousands likes, will instantly make you a fan, as her bassy voice is incredibly dazzling.

In the comments, multiple fans compare her to Lacuna Coil's Cristina Scabbia, and we can totally hear the resemblance: throw in the bite of Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and you're there.

"LACUNA COIL VIBES OMG UR VOICE IS AMAZING" says one fan. Many other listeners are bewildered at the unique and immensely deep timbre of her voice, with users writing: "You look like you’d have a soft voice so it took my by surprise when your voice is actually so powerful!!!🔥" and "I'm shook. Did not expect that to be your voice".

David Draiman, if you're out there, give this a spin!

Check it out below:

Among her other uploads, Zaritskaya has covered AC/DC's Thunderstruck, Motley Crue's Wild Side, and delivered a heavy take on Miley Cyrus' Flowers.