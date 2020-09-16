Were aliens present at the birth of Jesus Christ? Tom DeLonge has some thoughts

Boldly going where very few rock stars have gone before, former Blink-182 vocalist/guitarist Tom DeLonge has dedicated a significant chunk of his life to the study of UFOs and the possibility of life existing on other planets. In recent years, DeLonge has scored some significant triumphs in his research, whether pressing the US Navy to admit that they couldn’t identify certain flying objects in videos he’s made available to the public via his To The Stars Academy, or successfully lobbying the Pentagon to release videos showing “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

Now, in perhaps his boldest gambit yet, DeLonge has implied that aliens may have been present at the birth of Jesus Christ.

Speaking to The Guardian, DeLonge points out that “things were written in text thousands of years ago” which have yet to be fully explained, pointing to the example of a talking burning bush, referenced in the Book Of Exodus, which according to religious scholars spoke to Moses when he was appointed by God to lead the Israelites out of Egypt and into Canaan.

“The ancient texts may have called it God, but I’m just saying it’s not that simple,” DeLonge states.

Warming to the theme, DeLonge goes on to say: “The star of Bethlehem [which appears in the Gospel Of Matthew, to lead ‘wise men’ from the East to the birthplace of our Lord] – was that a star or a craft? Because a star is really big. It wouldn’t be hovering over a manger.”

“People need to buckle up,” DeLonge says, “open their minds.”

Elsewhere in the wide-ranging interview, DeLonge hints that various US Presidents have “come close” to acknowledging the existence of life beyond earth.

“The issue always becomes: how are people going to digest this if we hit them over the head with a giant sledgehammer?,” he explains. “That’s scary for people in the Pentagon when they’re trying to keep civilisation duct-taped together.”

In 2019, US President Donald Trump gave an interview to ABC News about the videos released by the Pentagon, admitting, “I did have one very brief meeting on it.”

“People are saying they’re seeing UFOs,” Trump said. “Do I believe it? Not particularly.”

Hmmm. That’s not a hard ‘No’ then. For possible further revelations, watch this space…