Weedeater premiere Cain Enabler

You know what you’re getting with Weedeater. Self-proclaimed purveyors of “weed metal” – which is essentially a raw and thunderous blend of stoner rock and twisted sludge – the North Carolina trio have steadily become one of the most revered and respected bands in the bong-wielding heaviness world, with albums like their classic 2001 debut …And Justice For Y’All and 2011’s Jason The Dragon noisily upping the ante for THC-addled riffery and providing red-eyed couch potatoes with fittingly gnarly soundtrack.

Weedeater’s hotly anticipated fifth album Goliathan, which is due for release on May 19 via Season Of Mist, looks certain to further enhance their reputation as masters of modern sludge. Check out the suitably pot-ravaged Cain Enabler for a taste of what’s to come when these crusty miscreants fire up their metaphorical riff-chillum and continue their mission to make us all very stoned and completely deaf.

