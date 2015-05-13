Wednesday 13 heading to London for Halloween

Wednesday 13 will play two Halloween shows in London this year – and he’s promised fans a “weekend of horrors.”

He’ll appear at the Garage on October 30 and 31, delivering different sets on each night.

The announcement comes after some fans were left wondering why he hadn’t included London on his recent UK tour.

13 says: “I’m so excited to be playing Halloween in London again – and this time we’re making it an event. Two nights, two different shows. On Halloween night we’ll celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Transylvania 90210 album, playing it in its entirety.

“If these shows are anything like the 2012 Halloween show in London, they’ll be nights to remember. The Monsters are coming!”

13’s sixth album Monsters Of The Universe: Come Out And Plague was released in January. Tickets for the October shows go on sale at 10am on May 15 (Friday) via Live Nation.

Draw Me An Elephant: Wednesday 13