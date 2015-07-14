Wearing Scars premiere Stand Alone video

Metal Hammer is debuting the brand new video from Northampton noisemakers Wearing Scars.

Dubbed Stand Alone, vocalist Chris Clancy says the song “explores that time when you have to find your feet again after being knocked down. The war within your mind as you let go of the past and dauntingly stare into an uncertain future. Part of you holds you back, dragging you into the past while the other part of you gets up, walks forward and pushes on.”

Not the cheeriest subject for a song but Chris is keen to point out that we all face challenges in our lives, when “our comfort zones are suddenly smashed apart by an unforeseen event and we break away from those around us. We’re left in the wake of it all and we ‘stand alone’.”

Wearing Scars’ debut album A Thousand Words is out 24th July.