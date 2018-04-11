We Talk Space Rocks, Yes, Tull, Roxy Music And More on The New Prog Magazine Podcast

The brand new Prog magazine podcast is here for you to listen to...

Editor Jerry Ewing is joined by Reviews Editor Jo Kendall and our very special guest Alexander Milas, one-time Editor of Metal Hammer magazine and the man behind the new Space Rocks venture which takes place on April 22 at the Indigo at O2.

We'll be discussing Space Rocks, as well as Yes, Tangerine Dream, Jethro Tull, the first Roxy Music debut album and more on the new progcast, which you can find on iTunes right here, where it’s available as a free download (don’t forget to click the Subscribe button, which will then download every new episode as and when they become available).

You can also subscribe via the Podcasts App on any iOS smartphone or tablet, (just search for “Prog Magazine Podcast”) or via any other other Podcast Manager on iOS or Android. If you want to add the podcast feed to your Podcast Manager manually, then just head here.

You can also listen online, right now, right here, for free. Get involved now. And don’t forget to rate us and leave a review if you like what we’re hearing. Let’s get the Prog Magazine climbing up those podcast charts…