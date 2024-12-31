We celebrate 50 years of Yes's Relayer on the cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now!

We celebrate the 50th anniversary of Yes’s 1974 album Relayer on the cover of the new issue of Prog , which is on salw now!

It was their lone record with keyboard player Patrick Moraz, and found the band at their most experimental, veering towards the jazz fusion that so appealed to singer Jon Anderson at the time. Both Anderson and Moraz reveal the secrets of the album that gave us just three tracks, but what amazing pieces of music they remain, while there's input from Alan White from an interview the magazine conducted before his death.

Elsewhere, Marillion tell the story of 1997’s This Strange Engine; Clannad reveal the secrets of their BAFTA-winning 1984 album Legend; David Surkamp of cult US prog rockers Pavlov’s Dog looks back over a fascinating career; we pay tribute to the late Peter Sinfield, best known for his contributions to King Crimson and Emerson, Lake & Palmer; and there's the Prog writers' best albums of 2024.

Klone, Swallow The Sun, Dilemma, Mercury Rev, Joe Deninzon and And So I Watch You From Afar bring us up to speed with their latest releases. There's a free digital sampler from the excellent Nice Weather For Airstrikes label and four Yes postcards reflecting the Relayer era.

Also in Prog 156...

Peter Sinfield - remembering the man who gave King Crimson their name and who sadly died last month.

Marillion - the inside story of 1997’s dark This Strange Engine album.

Klone - the atmospheric French proggers unlock the secrets of 10th album The Unseen.

Clannad - Moya and PÓl Brennan look back over 1984’s groundbreaking Legend.

Swallow The Sun - Finland’s dark proggers talk a love of Marillion and Queen choruses and their new album Shining.

Mercury Rev - the US art-rockers discuss their passion for the natural world with Born Horses.

And So I Watch You From Afar - there’s no place like home for the Irish post-rock quartet on Megafauna.

Dilemma - the Dutch proggers are back with their first new album for six years.

Critics' Choice - so what was the Prog writers’ album of the year? And do you agree? Read on!

Ross Valory - former Journey bassist Ross Valory discusses his new solo album and the arena rockers’ prog roots.

Pavlov's Dog - David Surkamp of cult US proggers Pavlov’s Dog looks back over the band’s career. And as for those Geddy Lee comparisons? Yes, he’s heard them!

Joe Deninzon - Kansas violinist Joe Deninzon on a prog life full of Rush, Yes, Frank Zappa and Bruce Springsteen.

Plus reviews of new releases and reissues by Mogwai, Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe, Soft Machine, Kevin Ayers, Wardruna, Jean-Michel Jarre, Nektar, Hawkwind, Matt Berry, Jonathan Hultén, Oddleaf, Cardiacs, Man and loads more.

And this issue we went to Prog The Forest and saw gigs by The Pineapple Thief, Focus, VOLA, Von Hertzen Brothers, Wheel, Animals As Leaders, Colin Blunstone and more!

