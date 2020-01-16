We Came As Romans pay tribute to Kyle Pavone on new track From The First Note

We Came As Romans have launched a video for their new track From The First Note.

It’s their second single released since the death of frontman Kyle Pavone in August 2018, and follows Carry The Weight which arrived in September last year.

Guitarist Joshua Moore says: “From The First Note is a song the celebrates the time that we got to spend with Kyle and acknowledges how truly remarkable of a brother and bandmate he was.

“Lyrically, I was able to reference To Plant A Seed and Tracing Back Roots, which were both written about the start of the band and how we lived together. I was able to take Kyle's recorded vocal from TPAS and fit it into the bridge of the song, so we can always hear him when we listen and play it.”

Bassist Andy Glass adds: “We wrote From The First Note as a promise to Kyle to not only preserve the amazing moments and memories we had together, but to continue carrying on the legacy of everything we built together.

“The video portrays the band playing in a dream-like state, surrounded by beautiful colours and flowers. Our albums throughout the years have had themes of roots, branches, and overall growth. So we felt it was only right to create something that not only captured that essence but persevered it as well.”

We Came As Romans will head out on a US tour later this year to celebrate the 10th anniversary of To Plant A Seed, where they’ll be joined by The Devil Wears Prada, Gideo and Dayseeker.

Moore says: “Being able to watch our fans connect with us through music over the last decade has been an amazing privilege, and it all started with To Plant A Seed. Way back in 2009 when we recorded it, we had no idea where it would take us or what we were really even doing, and it's awesome to see that we can play these songs still, and feel that connection with you.

“But over the course of 10 years, we've released four other albums and we're even working on a fifth! With that being said, we are going to be throwing these songs into the vault of old We Came As Romans – and retiring them from all future setlists after this tour. So make sure you grab your tickets and come hear these songs one last time live.”