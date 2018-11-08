We Came As Romans: Kyle Pavone would be "pretty livid if we threw in the towel"

We Came As Romans say they plan on moving forward as a five-piece.

The future of the band was thrown into doubt following the death of singer Kyle Pavone in August, but the group decided to go ahead with their tour with Bullet For My Valentine to “honour his legacy.”

And, in a new interview, vocalist Dave Stephens reports that they’ll continue onwards as Pavone “would be pretty livid if we threw in the towel.”

Stephens tells Kerrang: “I think as of now, we need some time to navigate our grief. We got the tour done and a lot of those firsts that were going to be really difficult out of the way.

“I guess the next would be writing music without him – and I’m not sure when that will happen. We definitely plan on continuing on.

“Kyle and all of us dedicated so much time to making this happen because we all wanted it so bad, and I know he would be pretty livid if we threw in the towel.”

As for the lineup going forward, Stephens says: “We don’t ever want to add another member again and at this point, we’re closer than ever.

“We want do our best to honour him and make him proud, but never replace him. He definitely won’t be forgotten.”

Pavone was 28 when he died due to an accidental overdose, with his bandmates subsequently setting up a foundation in his name.