Static cause of death confirmed

Wayne Static died last year as a result of mixing strong prescription drugs with alcohol, it’s been confirmed.

He’d been fighting a drink problem for around two years before he lost his life.

The Static-X frontman passed away in November, aged 48, just before a planned tour with his solo band. Tributes were paid by Corey Taylor, Jonathan Davis, Jacoby Shaddix and many others. Wife Tera Wray vowed to make sure he’d never be forgotten.[

](http://www.teamrock.com/news/2014-11-05/wayne-static-widow-tera-wray-vows-strong)

Blabbermouth reports that the coroner’s report on Static, real name Wayne Richard Wells, has just been released. It says: “On November 1 at approximately 07.00, he and his wife went to bed.

“His wife stated that, prior to going to bed, he crushed half of a 30mg oxycodone pill and consumed it. The oxycodone had been prescribed to his wife. He also drank an unknown amount of alcohol.

“His wife arose around 15.30. She found the decedent dead in the bed, and called 911 at 15.47. Paramedics arrived and confirmed death at 16.00, noting rigour mortis and lividity. There was no evidence of foul play or any indication a struggle had taken place.”

Wray told investigators that Static took oxycodone, Xanax and alcohol to deal with panic attacks, and that he observed the daily dosage of Xanax. He’d been prescribed oxycodone too, but would sometimes use hers. She confirmed that both of them had formerly used cocaine and ecstasy, but they’d stopped using the drugs in 2009.

The coroner continues: “The decedent’s mother stated he was a self-admitted alcoholic. She believed his drinking had been a problem for about two years. Both his wife and mother stated that he was not suicidal.”

Official manner of death is given as “natural.”