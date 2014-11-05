Static’s widow vows to be strong

Wayne Static’s widow has vowed to find the strength to make sure he’s never forgotten.

Tera Wray says she’s grateful for the support shown by friends and fans since her husband’s sudden death at the weekend – and she’s glad he passed away in his sleep.

Wray says in a statement: “Wayne went very peacefully and probably didn’t even know it had happened, which makes me feel better. He wasn’t in pain.

“He had so much more to give the world. As his wife, biggest fan and worshipper, I’ll finish everything I can that he has been working on. I want to share everything he has to give his fans. I’ll try my hardest to be strong and make him proud.”

She adds: “It will be some time before we know why it happened, but I will keep everyone informed.”

She’s also responded to speculation that Static died as a result of a drugs overdose, saying: “Wayne was not taking drugs. If anything, he was a drinker – he did not OD. We all know that both Wayne and I abused narcotics with alcohol in the past, which I am sure took a toll. Wayne was a good soul and he is gone — that is what we do know. Please show some respect to him and his memory.”

Static, 48, died without settling his differences with his former bandmates in Static-X. But bassist Tony Campos and guitarist Koichi Fukuda have both released statements saying they felt certain that, in time, their friendships would have been rekindled.