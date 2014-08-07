Way lets secret out of the bag

Former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has hinted he might play a secret gig before taking to the stage at the Reading and Leeds festivals later this month.

The singer, who releases his debut solo album Hesitant Alien on September 30, is due to play the English festivals on August 22 and 23 and tells Kerrang! playing a warmup gig prior to the shows would be ideal preparation: “It would be very wise to play a secret show,” he says. “I just don’t know where.”

Speaking about the forthcoming album, Way says Hesitant Alien’s sound is “rooted in shoegaze and Britpop” and fans were given a taster of what to expect when he released the single Action Cat in June.

Way’s former My Chem bandmate Frank Iero has also been working on new material with his band Frnkiero And The Cellabration, who release Stomachaches on August 25. Iero released the track Weighted earlier this week.

Hesitant Alien tracklist

Bureau

Action Cat

No Shows

Casting Shadows

Millions

Zero Zero

Juarez

Drugstore Perfume

Get The Gang Together

How’s It Going To Be

Maya The Psychic