Iero weighs up the future

Former My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero’s band Frnkiero And The Cellabration have released a video for their new single, Weighted.

The track has been lifted from their forthcoming debut album Stomachaches, which launches on Aug 25.

Speaking about the video, Iero says: “When I wrote the concept, I knew it had to be John Carlucci and Brandon LaGanke in the director’s chair and my friend Tate Steinsiek on special effects – no one else could have made my dreams a reality like they did.

“I needed incredibly talented, sick-in-the-head individuals who didn’t mind working 32 hours a day to make this happen – I am forever indebted to their beautifully deranged spirits.”

Iero played every instrument on Stomachaches, with exception of drums, which are handled by ex-My Chem stickman Jarrod Alexander and he is the second My Chemical Romance member to release new material since the band’s breakup in 2013.

Frontman Gerard Way unveiled Action Cat in July, while his debut album Hesitant Alien is out on Sep 30. Way recently revealed he had no plans to forge a solo career after the split, expecting to lead a normal life instead.

Frnkiero And The Collaboration begin a 25-date North American tour on Aug 25, while Way will play the Reading festival on Aug 22 and the Leeds festival the following day.

Stomachaches tracklist

All I Want Is Nothing

Weighted

Blood Infections

She’s The Prettiest Girl At The Party And She Can Prove It With A Solid Right Hook

Stiches

Joyriding

Stage 4 Fear Of Trying

Tragician

Neverenders

Smoke Rings

Guilttripping

Where Do We Belong? Anywhere But Here