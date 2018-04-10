Wax Idols unveil new single Crashing and announce US tour dates

Wax Idols have announced their new single Crashing.

The track is taken from their upcoming album Happy Ending, due for release on May 16 via the band’s Etruscan Gold Records label. The new album is the follow up to 2015's American Tragic.

The band have also announced that they will head out on a US tour this summer. You can find full dates below.

The single is the second to be released from the new album, and follows the release of lead single and music video Mausoleum.

On Mausoleum, frontwoman Hether Fortune said: "We made this video ourselves with our friend Dalton Townsend and an old Sony Hi8 camcorder.

"The Monty Python-esque shenanigans are meant to stand in contrast to the bleak environment and subject matter of the song: life carries on after tragedy, but even though you learn to live with the pain of loss, it never really goes away.

"Mausoleum is a song about that feeling—when a memory or random experience has you unexpectedly thinking again about a loved one, and it almost feels like they’ve come back, just for a moment."

You can watch the video below.

14 Apr: Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA

01 Jun: Red Museum, Sacramento, CA

02 Jun: The Holland Project, Reno, NV

04 Jun: Neurolux, Boise, ID

06 Jun: The Astoria, Vancouver, B.C.

07 Jun: Barboza, Seattle, WA

08 Jun: Cryptatropa, Olympia, WA

09 Jun: Tonic Lounge, Portland, OR

15 Jun: Eli's Mile High Club, Oakland, CA

16 Jun: The Hi Hat, Los Angeles, CA