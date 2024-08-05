Watch Wishbone Ash play the classic Blowin' Free on The Midnight Special 50 years ago

By
( )
published

Pristine footage from Wishbone Ash's second appearance on The Midnight Special has made its way online

Wishbone Ash on The Midnight Special
(Image credit: The Midnight Special)

The Midnight Special's evergrowing archive of classic 1970s rock has received another boost, this time with the addition of a newly restored clip of Wishbone Ash performing their Argus album classic Blowin' Free.  

The footage comes from an episode broadcast in March 1974 – two years after Argus's release – at the tail end of Wishbone Ash's Live Dates tour, when they guested on a show hosted by The Guess Who. Other acts performing on the broadcast included pop star David Essex, folk guitar wizard Leo Kottke, singer-songwriter Judi Pulver, rock'n'roll revivalists Sha Na Na and glam icons Slade

It was the band's second appearance on the show, having performed Jail Bait - from 1971's Pilgrimage album – the previous June. 

Blowin' Free - Wishbone Ash | The Midnight Special - YouTube Blowin' Free - Wishbone Ash | The Midnight Special - YouTube
Watch On

While Blowin' Free's origins are up for debate – guitarists Andy Powell and Ted Turner both lay a claim the signature opening riff, which was influenced by Steve Miller's Children Of The Future – its place in the Wishbone Ash pantheon is set in stone.

"It was a great song for the four of us,” Powell told Classic Rock in 2021. “Steve Upton's drumming – that very English take on a shuffle – is so charming. The song lopes along, full of hope and promise. It summed up a generation trying to find its feet." 

“I was listening to Ry Cooder a lot in those days, and Blowin’ Free was the first song I had played slide guitar on," said Turner. "I didn’t even own a lap steel at the time, so had to modify my black Les Paul Custom by putting an extension nut on to raise the action."

The Andy Powell-led Wishbone Ash begin a tour of the UK, the US and Europe next month. Martin Turner (Ex Wishbone Ash) also has dates lined up over the summer

Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 38 years in music industry, online for 25. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.  