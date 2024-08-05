The Midnight Special's evergrowing archive of classic 1970s rock has received another boost, this time with the addition of a newly restored clip of Wishbone Ash performing their Argus album classic Blowin' Free.

The footage comes from an episode broadcast in March 1974 – two years after Argus's release – at the tail end of Wishbone Ash's Live Dates tour, when they guested on a show hosted by The Guess Who. Other acts performing on the broadcast included pop star David Essex, folk guitar wizard Leo Kottke, singer-songwriter Judi Pulver, rock'n'roll revivalists Sha Na Na and glam icons Slade.

It was the band's second appearance on the show, having performed Jail Bait - from 1971's Pilgrimage album – the previous June.

Blowin' Free - Wishbone Ash | The Midnight Special - YouTube Watch On

While Blowin' Free's origins are up for debate – guitarists Andy Powell and Ted Turner both lay a claim the signature opening riff, which was influenced by Steve Miller's Children Of The Future – its place in the Wishbone Ash pantheon is set in stone.

"It was a great song for the four of us,” Powell told Classic Rock in 2021. “Steve Upton's drumming – that very English take on a shuffle – is so charming. The song lopes along, full of hope and promise. It summed up a generation trying to find its feet."

“I was listening to Ry Cooder a lot in those days, and Blowin’ Free was the first song I had played slide guitar on," said Turner. "I didn’t even own a lap steel at the time, so had to modify my black Les Paul Custom by putting an extension nut on to raise the action."

The Andy Powell-led Wishbone Ash begin a tour of the UK, the US and Europe next month. Martin Turner (Ex Wishbone Ash) also has dates lined up over the summer.