Watch Wargasm blast back with explosive new single Pyro Pyro

With a date with the Download Pilot festival looming this weekend, Wargasm have released a video for their new single Pyro Pyro.

The electro-punk duo – Irish model/photographer Milkie Way and former Dead! guitarist Sam Matlock – say of the song: “We’re all starting to get a little psycho psycho – we’re all feeling it. Don’t lie to yourself, you know what we mean…”

“To pass the time we found ourselves watching a documentary on how Grimes uses laser shots from games and gunshots to build her beats and decided to do the same. It sounded scatty, pissy and lost – I guess that’s how the lyrics came about. This claustrophobic feeling of separation sickness and asphyxiation is really getting to some of us.”

Wargasm support YUNGBLUD on tour in August, headline the Camden Underworld on September 10, and support Creeper on tour in December.