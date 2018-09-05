Watch video trailers for upcoming Ronnie James Dio auction

On September 14 and 15, a wide range of items connected with Ronnie James Dio will go under the hammer at New York’s Hard Rock Cafe in association with Julien’s Auctions.

Among the items up for grabs will be the late rock icon’s notebooks, lyric sheets, paintings, artwork, stage props, clothes, discs and instruments.

And before the auction gets under way, a total of 11 videos showcasing the collection have been released by Julien’s so fans can preview what will be on offer – and all of them can be watched below.

Dio’s widow Wendy says in a statement: “I am glad that Ronnie’s extensive collection of items will go to his fans, museums and collectors around the world to be displayed for all to see and enjoy.

“These items are very special to me but I recognise the historical importance of anything to do with Ronnie and he would want his fans to be able to own, enjoy and see these items for many years to come.”

Highlights among the extensive collection include Barry Jackson’s acrylic painting that was used as the cover of Dio’s 1984 album The Last In Line, Dio’s moon and stars patchwork jeans he wore onstage with Rainbow, a personalised Black Sabbath hooded robe from the 1981 Mob Rules tour, and the animatronic dragon’s head from the Sacred Heart tour in 1985.

Those not able to attend the New York event can bid on items online. Visit Julien’s Auctions for further information.