Watch Trivium’s Matt Heafy add fire and fury to Powerwolf classic Fist By Fist

Trivium’s Matt Heafy has teamed up with theatrical German metal troupe Powerwolf for a fiery reimagining of Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike), which originally featured on the band’s 2018 album The Sacrament Of Sin.



The song comes from the Missa Cantorem bonus disc which will be included with various formats of Powerwolf’s new album, Call Of The Wild, which is set for release on Friday, July 16. The Missa Cantorem disc also features cameos from Doro Pesch, Amon Amarth’s Johan Hegg, Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz and more.



Matt Heafy says: It is a tremendous honour to be able to do my rendition of the fantastic Fist By Fist by the mighty Powerwolf. Powerwolf has been one of my favourite bands for ages, so this is a privilege of the highest caliber.”

Of his band’s new album, Matthew Greywolf says, “With Call Of The Wild, we are opening a new, exciting chapter in the history of Powerwolf. The album sounds unmistakably like Powerwolf and is so much more at the same time: Besides new territory like the Celtic instrumentation in Blood for Blood (Faoladh) or the ballad like Alive or Undead we have raised all our trademarks to a new level. Until now, we never sounded so powerful and wild - in the truest sense of the word. We can't wait to finally share this beast of an album with you all!"

The album is out on July 16 on Napalm Records.