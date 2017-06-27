Watch trailer for Europe’s The Final Countdown live package

Europe have released a trailer for their upcoming live package The Final Countdown 30th Anniversary Show - Live At The Roundhouse.

The footage was captured during their band’s show at the London venue on November 12 last year by Patric Ullaeus from Revolver Film Company AB and shows the band playing their classic 1986 album The Final Countdown and 2015’s War of Kings in full.

Europe vocalist Joey Tempest says: “What an awesome night! It was more enjoyable than we thought to revisit the whole The Final Countdown album live.

“On top of that, to be able to share our whole War Of Kings album with this amazing audience the same night just made this show one of the most memorable nights of our career!”

The Final Countdown 30th Anniversary Show - Live At The Roundhouse will be released on July 21 and is now available for pre-order in the US and in the UK.

Europe are currently on tour across Europe. Find a full list of their 2017 live dates below.

Jun 30: Halmstad The Tall Ships Races, Sweden

Jul 01: Axvali Skara Sommarland, Sweden

Jul 02: Barcelona Rockfest, Spain

Jul 07: Kvinesdal Norway Rock Festival, Norway

Jul 08: Imatra Pitstop Party, Finland

Jul 13: Svedala SommarRock, Sweden

Jul 21: Carcassonne Festival, France

Jul 24: Mariehamn Rockoff Festival, Finland

Jul 29: Ostersund Storsjoyran, Sweden

Aug 03: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 05: Finnsnes Festival, Norway

Sep 01: Aarburg Riverside Open Air, Switzerland

Sep 08: Eindhoven Cityrock, Netherlands

Sep 09: Leeuwarden Cityrock, Netherlands

Nov 17: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Nov 18: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 20: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 22: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Nov 23: London The O2, UK

What does Europe's Joey Tempest really think about Europe's The Final Countdown?