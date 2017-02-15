Watch Touché Amoré's European tour documentary Moments In Passing

LA post-hardcore mainstays Touché Amoré are premiering their new tour documentary Moments In Passing exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Produced by Niels Bourgonje, it was filmed on the band’s recent tour of mainland Europe, taking in shows across Germany, France, Poland and Austria.

The 10-minute documentary follows the band on the road in support of their latest album Stage Four. Despite frontman Jeremy Bolm losing his voice just days into the tour, it didn’t stop the band from laying waste to some of the biggest crowds they’ve ever played to in Europe.

Stage Four came as an emotional response to Jeremy losing his mother to cancer in 2014, and is a devastatingly powerful record, which led to many fans opening up to Bolm after shows about how the music affected them. “The levels that people express themselves are hard to deal with,” he reveals. While guitarist Nick Steinhardt contemplates the idea of having such a good time onstage to the music, “It’s funny to use the word fun with a subject that’s dark and serious.”

Stage Four is out now, via Epitaph Records.

Touché Amoré are touring the UK at the following dates:

15 Feb: The Haunt, Brighton

17 Feb: Fleece, Bristol

18 Feb: Sound Control, Manchester

19 Feb: Academy, Newcastle

20 Feb: Stereo, Glasgow

21 Feb: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

22 Feb: Academy 3, Birmingham

23 Feb: Islington Academy, London