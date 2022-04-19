Watch Toni Cornell cover Nothing Compares 2 U on US TV as a tribute to her late father Chris

Toni Cornell, the 17-year-old daughter of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, appeared on US TV on Monday night (April 18) to perform a cover of Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U as a tribute to her father.

Chris Cornell received a posthumous Grammy nomination for his version of the song, which was made famous by Sinead O'Connor, who recorded it for her second album, 1990's I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got. When released as a single, O'Connor's version of the song reached number 1 in the UK, US, Ireland, Germany, Australia and a host of other countries. Chris Cornell's version of the song is included on his posthumous covers album, No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1 released in 2020.

Watch Toni Cornell's emotional performance below:

Meanwhile, former Soundgarden men Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron have joined forces with former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic to form a new band, 3rd Secret.



Grunge's newest supergroup also feature former Void guitarist 'Bubba' Dupree and vocalists Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye, who also play with Novoselic in Giants In The Trees. 3rd Secret surprise-released their debut album, the self-titled 3rd Secret, on April 11.



Check out their performance of I Choose Me from their appearance at The Museum Of Pop Culture in Seattle below: