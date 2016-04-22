Chris Cornell streams cover of Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U

Chris Cornell has released a cover of Prince’s track Nothing Compares 2 U.

The Soundgarden frontman has been playing the track on his acoustic tour dates and has today made the cover available to stream after Prince’s death at the age of 57 was confirmed yesterday.

Cornell, who was one of the first to pay tribute, says: “Prince’s music is the soundtrack to the soulful and beautiful universe he created, and we have all been privileged to be part of that amazing world.

“I performed his song Nothing Compares 2 U for the first time a couple months ago. It has a timeless relevance for me and practically everyone I know.

“Sadly, now his own lyrics in this song could not be more relevant than at this moment, and I sing them now in reverence as I pay tribute to this unequaled artist who has given all of our lives so much inspiration and made the world so much more interesting.”

Cornell released solo album Higher Truth last year.

