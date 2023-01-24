Watch TikTok answer the question nobody asked – what if Slash joined Coldplay?

A TikTok user has reimagined what British band Coldplay might sound like with Guns N' Roses hero Slash on lead guitar.

Kyle Norris, known on TikTok as thekylenorris, recorded a new solo for Coldplay's massive hit Yellow, performed in Slash's unmistakable style.

He even recorded a 'behind-the-scenes' video of what Slash's first rehearsal with Coldplay might look like. And, as one comment on the video says, it goes a long way to proving that Slash can make just about anything better.

In the video, 'Slash' strolls confidently into the studio as 'Coldplay' are running through the track. He whips the guitarist's lead out, plugs in his trusty Gibson Les Paul, and rips through a solo like only he – and apparently Kyle Norris – can.

Watch the video below.

It's not the first time Coldplay have brushed up against the world of hard rock and metal. Last year, YouTube mash-up maestro Bill McClintock's created a blend of Slipknot's Psychosocial and Coldplay's Viva la Vida, billed as ColdKnot's Viva la Psycho.

Metal Hammer described that mash-up as "like God and Satan enjoying a campfire singalong" and one YouTube comment read "Man, a Coldplay song that doesn't make me want to throw myself into the ocean. Sweet."

In 2021, Coldplay covered Pearl Jam's Nothingman in Seattle. Frontman Chris Martin said: "This is a 44-year-old man remembering how much he fell in love with Pearl Jam in 1991. If you told that kid he’d be here singing this song, that kid would have said, ‘Are you sure that’s a good idea?’ And I’d have said, 'Maybe not', but we’re doing it.”