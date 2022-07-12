This Slipknot vs Coldplay mash-up sounds like God and Satan enjoying a campfire singalong

Is the world truly ready for ColdKnot's Viva la Psycho? Only time will tell

'Man, a Coldplay song that doesn't make me want to throw myself into the ocean. Sweet.'

So reads the top comment on YouTube mash-up maestro's Bill McClintock's latest fabulous, fiendishly warped creation, a blend of Slipknot's Psychosocial and Coldplay's Viva la Vida, billed as ColdKnot's Viva la Psycho

One can only begin to imagine what kind of existential horrors were running through McClintock's brain on the day he decided that the world needed to hear Coldplay's Grammy-winning 2008 single, their first number one song in both the US and UK, spliced with the second single from Slipknot's fourth album, 2008's All Hope Is Gone, but we're glad that he's worked through the trauma and hopefully arrived at a better place.

Listen to ColdKnot below: 

If you're not familiar with McClintock's mash-up skills, may we point you towards a handful of his elite creations which answer never-asked questions such as how Judas Priest would sound with Rick James on vocals, how Metallica might sound if they covered Huey Lewis and The News or what madness might result from pitting Slipknot against The Spice Girls.

There's also a Ted Nugent vs Michael Jackson mash-up on his channel, but honestly, trust us, you're not ready for that yet.

In actual Slipknot news, vocalist Corey Taylor recently teased the possibility of new tunes from The Nine coming "very fucking soon", specifically this month.

Speaking to the audience during Slipknot's Knotfest Roadshow performance in Moline, Illinois on June 5, Taylor said, "I'm gonna start some shit by telling you that probably within the next month, you will probably hear some new fuckin' Slipknot shit."

Bring it on.

