“This is a 44-year-old man remembering how much he fell in love with Pearl Jam in 1991”: watch Coldplay cover Pearl Jam in Seattle

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has revealed his love of Pearl Jam by covering a song from the grunge legends’ 1994 album Vitalogy during his band’s show at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on October 22.

Introducing the song, which he performed on acoustic guitar accompanied by drummer Will Champion on piano, Martin says, “So, because we‘re here in Seattle, we wanted to pay tribute to one of the bands we fell in love with when we were just young teenagers in the ’90s… This is not Adele singing [Bob Dylan’s] Make You Feel My Love, this is not what you’re about to see, this is a 44-year-old man remembering how much he fell in love with Pearl Jam in 1991. If you told that kid he’d be here singing this song, that kid would have said, ‘Are you sure that’s a good idea?’ And I’d have said, Maybe not, but we’re doing it.” [Laughs]

As the song draws to a close, Martin gives a shout out to Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, saying, “If Eddie ever hears this, I love you man, thank you for being so kind to our band.” Martin and Vedder performed the song together in 2016 at the Global Citizen concert in New York, with Martin on piano.

Coldplay released their ninth studio album, Music Of The Spheres, is due for release on October 15, preceded by the Pink Floyd-esque 10 minute space rock epic Coloratura.